Decision to ratify CPTPP made by Pakatan Cabinet, Azmin tells Guan Eng

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has clarified that the decision to not set a time frame to ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) was made by the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) Cabinet.

The International Trade and Industry Minister explained that the answer he had provided in Parliament today was based on a decision made by PH’s Cabinet that had agreed to ratify the pact, but fell short of indicating a clear timeline to complete the process.

“The interjection by Lim Guan Eng during the winding up speech of the Royal Address that questioned my answer concerning the government’s position concerning the CPTPP is political and irresponsible in nature.

“Therefore, the statement made by Lim Guan Eng is misleading, malicious and aimed to distort the true facts.

“It is unbecoming for such statements to be made by someone who once held an important portfolio in the Pakatan Harapan Cabinet,” Azmin said in a statement.

Azmin said subsequent Cabinet discussions then took place concerning CPTPP throughout 2019 and early this year to gauge Malaysia’s preparedness levels in completing the domestic and legal requirements needed to ratify the partnership.