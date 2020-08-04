Agong visits two MAF veterans in Sungai Lembing in conjunction with Warriors’ Day

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah meets villagers of Kampung Kelat Rendang, Kuantan August 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Aug 4 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has visited two Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans in Sungai Lembing here today, in conjunction with Warriors’ Day celebrations.

On his first visit, His Majesty spent time with Dzulkifli Husain, 60, who was in need of a wheelchair after losing his right leg due to diabetes in 2013, at the latter’s residence in Kampung Kolek.

Dzulkifli, who served in the army for 13 years since 1979 in several states such as Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Johor and Sarawak, said that he never thought that His Majesty would visit him at home as he was just a former non-high-ranking soldier.

“This is an honour for our family who have the opportunity to receive His Majesty’s presence at home. I am very touched because His Majesty saw for himself that my condition is deteriorating, showing how much Tuanku cared about the welfare of former soldiers.

“I was really surprised because I only found out about His Majesty’s visit about three days ago from a police officer and since then I have been really nervous,” he said when met by Bernama here today.

During the visit, Al-Sultan Abdullah drove his vehicle himself to present gifts including wheelchairs, fans and disposable diapers to the two military veterans.

Apart from Dzulkifli, His Majesty also visited another veteran Mohammad Awang Kechik, 80, at his daughter’s residence in Felda Bukit Kuantan, here.

Mohamad Awang’s daughter, Sabariah, 30, said that her father who had served the army for 15 years from 1962, is frail now as his health began to deteriorate around 2018 after the death of his wife a year earlier.

“Currently I am looking after my father who suffers from various illnesses including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problem and stroke.

“During the visit, His Majesty asked about my father’s condition and the assistance he had received. I am very grateful because His Majesty’s contribution has helped ease our family burden,” she said. — Bernama