131 students of tahfiz school in Banting escape fiery end in early morning blaze

SHAH ALAM, Aug 4 — A total of 131 female students of Mahaad Integrasi Tahfiz Selangor (MITS) in Kuala Langat, Banting, escaped a fiery end when their hostel caught fire early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Hafisham Mohd Noor said 27 firefighters from Banting, Telok Panglima Garang, KLIA, Port Klang and Section 7 fire and rescue stations were rushed to the scene after receiving the distress call at 5.49am.

“We managed to evacuate all the 131 students to a safe location and put the blaze under control at 6.24am,” he said in a statement here.

He said the fire, which broke on the third floor of the building, caused about 40 per cent damage to the girls’ hostel.

The cause and losses are still being investigated. — Bernama