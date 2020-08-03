Number of Malaysians filing e-census still below target

Statistics Department chief Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin confirmed the target was still far off. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The number of Malaysians filing the Population and Housing Census 2020 (Census 2020) online is still below target.

Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) chief statistician, Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said less than 10,000 households filled in the e-Census form per day compared with the set target of 37,000 households.

“The target is still far off. On average, we aim for 37,000 households a day but now only 8,000 to 10,000 (households) fill in the e-Census form per day. We will try to increase the number of respondents,” he said when asked about developments on Census 2020.

So far, almost 500,000 Malaysians have filed the Census 2020 form since July 7.

However, Mohd Uzir, who is also the Census 2020 commissioner, said they expected a sharp increase in individuals filling in the e-Census form this month as a result of DOSM’s various promotions.

“We have also moved with our focus on government agencies while some states have undertaken promotions for the e-Census,” he said.

The census project, which is in its sixth edition, involves about 32.7 million people and nine million homes, carried out in two phases.

The first phase, which started on July 7 and ends on Sept 30, is being implemented though the e-Census, while the second phase, using the face-to-face interview method, will be from Oct 7 to 24. — Bernama