Loyalty to Anwar doesn’t excuse ‘betrayal’, PKR’s Fahmi tells Sabah defector Kenny Chua

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil speaks to the press after a meeting with fellow Pakatan Harapan leaders in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil has slammed Inanam state lawmaker Kenny Chua today, after the latter justified him supporting Tan Sri Musa Aman due to purported loyalty to party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Twitter post, Fahmi said Chua’s reasoning for retracting his support for Parti Warisan Sabah’s Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal was unacceptable.

“I’m sorry, but ‘loyalty’ does not make betrayal okay, nor does it make it okay to be complicit with Musa Aman et al in attempting the takeover of Sabah state government.

“Claim whatever you like,” he wrote.

Earlier today, Chua, former state assistant finance minister said he could not see himself being part of an administration that supports former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Chua, who was Sabah PKR vice president, was one the 13 elected and nominated assemblyman who decided to switch sides and rally behind former Sabah chief minister Musa in his bid to topple the Warisan-led state government.

The attempt, however, was foiled after incumbent chief minister Shafie sought for the dissolution of the state legislative assembly to pave way for a snap state election.

Chua was then swiftly sacked from PKR for switching sides, but he denied allegations that he had been offered huge sums of money to defect.