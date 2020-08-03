Cover mandatory quarantine costs for Malaysians who can’t afford it, Putrajaya told

Salahuddin said that the RM2,100 cost was a burden for those who have lost their jobs and cannot afford to pay this amount for mandatory quarantine. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) Pulai MP Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has urged the government to bear the mandatory quarantine costs for Malaysian returnees with financial difficulties.

He said the government should at least cover their Covid-19 test costs.

“There are Malaysians who have to return to the country from abroad as they have lost their jobs, for instance those who were stranded in Singapore when the Malaysian borders were closed on March 18 (under the movement control order).

“Some have also returned due to safety reasons,” Salahuddin told reporters during a press conference at the Parliament building today.

He added that the RM2,100 cost was a burden for those who have lost their jobs and cannot afford to pay this amount for mandatory quarantine that is currently observed at quarantine centres compared to previously done at home.

The government previously allowed returnees to perform the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

However, it resumed quarantining returnees at designated centres after a spate of violations.

“Don’t punish these people over the violation of mandatory quarantine committed by others,” Salahuddin said today.

He pointed out that Sarawak did not charge those performing the quarantine at designated centres.

“Why can Sarawak afford to bear the cost?

“What about Johor? If the federal government is not willing to bear this cost, why is the Johor state government not taking up this responsibility?” he asked.