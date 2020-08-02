Traffic reported slow moving on major expressways

Traffic is reported slow-moving on several major expressways this morning. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Traffic is reported slow-moving on several major expressways this morning as more people are making their return trip home after being away for the Aidiladha celebration.

A spokesperson for PLUS Malaysia Berhad said as at 10.30am, traffic was reported slow-moving from Changkat Jering to Kuala Kangsar (at Bukit Berapit), Sungai Perak R&R to Terowong Menora and from Simpang Pulai to Gopeng.

“Traffic flow to the south is still under control and smooth moving,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Malaysia Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson, when contacted, said traffic is slow moving on the Karak Expressway from Genting Sempah R&R to Terowong Genting Sempah, at the Bentong Toll Plaza and the Karak Toll Plaza.

Members of the public could get the latest traffic information via the Plusline toll-free number at 1800-88-0000 and Twitter website at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM number at 1800-88-7752 and the Twitter website at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama