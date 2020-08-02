Seven suffer burns after boat catches fire in Semporna

SEMPORNA, Aug 2 — Seven people suffered burns when the boat they were in exploded and caught fire here yesterday.

It is learnt that two of them were in critical condition while the rest semi-critical and all of them had been sent to the Tawau Hospital.

According to a source, the incident occurred at about 1pm when the work of transferring petrol from the boat’s fuel tank to a container was done.

Meanwhile, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass when contacted, confirmed the incident. — Bernama