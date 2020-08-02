Police suggest restricting visitors to Teluk Cempedak for physical distancing

Visitors enjoying themselves at Teluk Cempedak, Kuantan July 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Aug 2 — The police have suggested restricting the entry of visitors to Teluk Cempedak here, especially on weekends, to ensure the public’s compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) on physical distancing.

Kuantan district police Chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the move was considered necessary due to the huge number of visitors at the beach resort yesterday, causing the area to be congested.

“(Despite the congestion), visitors continued to push their way that the police had to force them to turn back and told them to come again on another day for safety reason.

“Although the visitors did wear the face mask, the presence of too many people made it difficult for them to exercise physical distancing,” he told the media today.

Mohamad Noor said he would bring up the matter to the relevant authorities, including the Kuantan Municipal Council.

Apart from Teluk Cempedak, Mohamad Noor said the police would continue to conduct patrols at other public areas in the Kuantan district, including the market, to ensure public compliance to the prescribed SOP.

“We will also focus on public transport, with surprise checks to be conducted at bus terminals, as well as at road blocks.

“We hope public transport operators can cooperate with the police and comply with the SOP stipulated by the government,” he added.

On a related development, Mohamad Noor said the police issued compounds to 17 individuals for not wearing a face mask in an operation conducted in Kuantan town, Teluk Cempedak, Kuantan Sentral Terminal and a shopping mall here, yesterday. — Bernama