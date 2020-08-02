Minister: Govt wants to set up more community health centres so Malaysians have access to cheaper, easier lifestyle options

Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the first community health centre, known as Azlinda Unity Wellness Centre, had been set up in Johor. — Picture by Farhan Najib

JOHOR BARU, Aug 2 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry wants to set up more community health centres nationwide to enable the people to have access to cheaper and easier healthy lifestyle options.

Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the first community health centre, known as Azlinda Unity Wellness Centre (AUWC), had been set up here.

“This is a good initiative because this community health centre provides free services comprising consultation and exercise sessions with gym equipment to the people suffering from heart ailment, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.

“For those who do not have these four ailments, they would only be charged RM50 for 12 consultation and exercise sessions supervised by a certified health and nutrition expert,” she told reporters after opening the AUWC at Taman Suria Community Hall here today.

Rina said the community health centre is open from 9 am to 6 pm daily except on Sunday. — Bernama