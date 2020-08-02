Khushiri Salleh appointed Tekun Nasional Sarawak manager

KUCHING, Aug 2 — National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) Sarawak has received a significant boost with the appointment of Khushiri Salleh as state manager, effective tomorrow.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said Khushiri has extensive experience and is able to propel Tekun Nasional Sarawak to greater heights.

“He has vast experience in management-related fields and this puts him in good stead in his new job at Tekun Nasional Sarawak,” he said in a statement here, today.

Wan Junaidi said Khushiri’s appointment is expected to further strengthen Tekun’s operations and services in Sarawak.

“I also hope he is able to perform the duties and responsibilities entrusted upon him more effectively to the business community, especially to SME (small and medium enterprise) entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khushiri, 60, when contacted by Bernama today, expressed his deep appreciation to Wan Junaidi for placing the trust and confidence in him to lead Tekun Nasional Sarawak.

Equipped with nearly 40 years of experience in the hospitality, tourism, advertising, insurance and creative business industries, as well as in the government sector, Khushiri regarded his appointment as a big responsibility that will be shouldered with utmost responsibility.

“Tekun Nasional is an attractive agency and I believe in its ability to help small traders, especially Bumiputera small traders, let alone in the situation today where they are hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Hailed from Kampung Santubong near here, Khushiri, who is also active in several associations, plans to visit all 16 Tekun Nasional branches in the state as his first step to better understand their problems and potential to help the small business community.

Tekun Nasional is an agency under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) whose role is to provide easy and fast financing facilities to Bumiputeras to start and further develop their business. — Bernama