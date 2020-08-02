Azmin meets with Dr Mahathir at Putra Mosque just to wish him ‘Selamat Hari Raya’

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said he met former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at Putra Mosque in Putrajaya on Friday just to say hello and wish him ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha’. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KULIM, Aug 2 — Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said he met former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at Putra Mosque in Putrajaya on Friday just to say hello and wish him ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha’.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also Senior Minister cum Minister of International Trade and Industry, said his action should not be politicised.

“Maybe we have different views but when in the mosque during Aidiladha, of course, as a person who is much younger than Tun Dr Mahathir, I have the responsibility to meet with him to wish Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha and say hello,” he said.

He said this after attending Kedah-level Aidiladha sacrificial ceremony in Padang Serai near here today.

Also present was Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin. — Bernama