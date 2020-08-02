After Umno snubs Perikatan Nasional, PAS says will continue to back Muhyiddin’s PN govt

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference at PAS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — PAS will continue to support the Perikatan Nasional federal government under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, its secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan has said.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page today, Takiyuddin conveyed PAS’s stance on the recent announcement by political ally Umno of the latter’s decision to not be a component party of the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition.

Takiyuddin noted however that Umno intends to continue backing the PN government.

“YB PAS president stresses that PAS will continue to be committed to be together with Umno in Muafakat Nasional especially in efforts to strengthen and defend the Perikatan Nasional Government for the interests of the country and Malaysians in general.

“In line with that, PAS is very much in agreement with Umno president YB Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s emphasis today that Barisan Nasional (BN) Members of Parliament will continue to remain in support of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister YAB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Haji Mohd Yassin,” he said in the statement dated July 30 that was posted on his Facebook page this evening.

In the same brief statement, Takiyuddin concluded by saying that PAS was confident that the leadership headed by parties backing PN would continue to provide the best service while also impartially presenting a new offer that is more beneficial to Malaysians of all races.

On July 30, Zahid announced that Umno has decided not to be a component party of Perikatan Nasional if the coalition is formally registered, but said it would instead focus on developing the Muafakat Nasional partnership with PAS and other BN parties.

But Zahid had also clarified that Umno was not pulling out of PN, and had also said Umno’s lawmakers would continue to support the PN administration at the federal level and in the states that the coalition governs.

The timing of Zahid’s announcement came just two days after former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak was convicted of all seven charges in his SRC International trial, but Zahid has also said that Umno’s decision to not join PN was made on July 24.