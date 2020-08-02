After Sabah defections, local supermarket Chua Kah Seng clarifies no ties to state rep

A branch of local supermarket Chua Kah Seng in Penampang. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Chua Kah Seng Supermarket Sdn Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A local supermarket chain in Sabah has taken to Facebook to clarify that it is not related at all to a “former assemblyman”, following multiple defections from the Parti Warisan Sabah-led state government to ex-chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s camp recently.

“In regards to the recent posting in social media, The Management would like to confirm that the business has no relations and is not affiliated nor associated with the former assemblyman.

“We hope that this statement clarifies all doubts,” Chua Kah Seng Supermarket Sdn Bhd said in the Facebook post yesterday, hashtagged #YourTrulyLocalStore.

The company operates supermarkets, grocery stores and mini marts in Sabah.

While the firm did not name the “former assemblyman” it was referring to in its Facebook clarification, its statement could have been due to the company sharing the same name of “Chua” as one of the defected state assemblymen. Chua is a common surname among the ethnic Chinese in Malaysia.

PKR’s Inanam state assemblyman Kenny Chua Teck Ho was among those who were said to have switched over to Musa’s side to enable the latter to claim on July 29 that he had sufficient majority to take over the state government.

Musa’s attempt to take over the Sabah state administration was thwarted when Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman announced on July 30 the dissolution of the state legislative assembly to pave the way for a state election which has to be held within 60 days.

PKR had on July 30 sacked Chua immediately from the party for being part of the attempt to bring down the Sabah government. Chua however remains a state assemblyman.