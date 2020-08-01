Five-year transformation master plan for Kuching, says Sarawak CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the state government has a five-year development master plan to transform Kuching city. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 1 — The Sarawak government has a five-year development master plan to transform Kuching city, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today.

He said the plan was in line with the intention to make Kuching a metropolis and smart city by identifying commercial areas that needed to be redeveloped in the places supervised by the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and the Kuching North City Hall (DBKU).

“This redevelopment will be implemented by local authorities (MBKS and DBKU) and the private sector, taking into account more modern facilities suitable for smart cities,” he told reporters at Kuching City’s 32nd anniversary celebration and opening of the New Norms Park in the premises of the MBKS building here.

He said the places earmarked for development include Padungan, part of Jalan Haji Taha and Jalan P. Ramlee in DBKU area, and among the facilities that will be developed are a commercial centre and public transport facilities such as Autonomous Rail Transit (ART).

“This redevelopment will not affect the existing historic buildings; instead, the historical significance and cultural elements of the multi-racial community in Kuching City and the state will continue to be preserved,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said many changes had taken place in Kuching City in the last 32 years with the rapid development in the housing, commercial, recreational areas, public transport facilities and other utilities.

He said all these facilities were important to enable the people to interact and enhance the atmosphere of strong unity among the multi-racial community, a quality which has earned praise from even outside the country.

“The development of a city also cannot escape from digital transformation, especially as we strive towards building a smart city,” he said, adding that the state has led in the development of certain digital applications. — Benrama