Cops: 31 compound summonses issued in a week to SOP violators in Port Dickson

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed the compound notices were issued during checks conducted in the beach area in Port Dickson, Lukut and Teluk Kemang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PORT DICKSON, Aug 1 ― A total of 31 compound summonses were issued for violation of the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) over the past one week since last Saturday, Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said today.

He said the compound notices were issued during checks conducted in the beach area in Port Dickson, Lukut and Teluk Kemang.

He said the compound summonses were also issued for offences which included camping out at the beach after midnight as no activities were allowed after that time. ― Bernama