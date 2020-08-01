Commotion at Batu MP media conference at JB Sentral for not having permit

Batu MP P. Prabakaran speaks to reporters outside the Sentul police station in in Kuala Lumpur July 29, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Aug 1 — Batu Member of Parliament P. Prabakaran’s press conference at JB Sentral here this morning turned into commotion when he was reprimanded by the authorities for conducting the session without a permit.

It happened about 10 minutes into the press conference when a policeman ordered Prabakaran to end the session after it was found that he did not have a permit from the Home Ministry.

The JB Sentral building, which also houses the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, is under the supervision of the Ministry of Home Affairs and any programme held there must obtain a permit first.

Despite being reprimanded, Prabakaran chose to continue his press conference and told the media that his lawyers would deal with the auxiliary police over the matter.

The commotion subsided shortly after as the police finally allowed the session to continue, provided all those present complied with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government, including maintaining physical distancing.

Earlier in his press conference, Prabakaran urged the government to bear the full cost of quarantine for Malaysian workers returning from Singapore as many of them can’t afford it.

“There are individuals who have been jobless for two months. So, when the condition states that they’ll have to bear their own cost of quarantine, it becomes a burden to them.

“In addition, I was informed that if they fail to pay the cost, legal action will be taken. This is not fair,” he said. — Bernama