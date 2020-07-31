Sarawak to monitor Aidiladha sacrificial ritual SOP compliance to prevent Covid-19 spread

Malaysian Muslims get a cow ready for slaughter during Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations in Putrajaya August 31, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, July 31 — The three-day Aidiladha sacrificial ritual held throughout the state will be monitored to ensure that organisers comply with the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS).

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Abdul Rahman Junaidi said full compliance with these guidelines and SOP was necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Among the guidelines that must be adhered to by the organisers, is all sacrificial rituals are only allowed to be performed in the hall or compound of mosques, surau and designated slaughterhouses,” he told reporters after attending the state-level Korban Perdana programme at Dewan Hikmah here today.

Abdul Rahman added the organising committee must also obtain written permission from MIS and ensure the health of the livestock involved by getting health certificate from the Department of Veterinary Services.

He said the sacrificial ritual process is divided into four namely, slaughtering in which only 10 people are allowed to participate, cutting the meat (20 people) and weighing and distributing (20 people).

Besides that, he said each mosque and surau are only allowed to slaughter not more than 10 animals at any one time and the meat is to be distributed by the organising committee.

Abdul Rahmad said organisers must also comply with other guidelines and SOP set which include observing the physical distancing rule, providing hand sanitisers and conducting body temperature screening. — Bernama