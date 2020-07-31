Sabah MACC to probe claims assemblymen were offered money to jump party

MACC will investigate allegations that several Sabah state assemblymen were offered money and positions to jump party recently. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA KINABALU, July 31 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate allegations that several Sabah state assemblymen were offered money and positions to jump party recently.

Sabah MACC director S. Karunanithy said the Commission had contacted the assemblymen said to be involved.

“As a result of this interaction, the assemblymen refused to make an official report to the MACC on the grounds that there were no corrupt transactions at the time.

“However, Sabah MACC will continue to conduct investigations and is ready to receive complaints or related information (pertaining to this matter) from anyone involved,” he said in a statement here today.

Previously, there were media reports claiming that several Sabah representatives had been offered money and positions to jump party. — Bernama