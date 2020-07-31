Prolintas: Guthrie Corridor Expressway’s Bukit Jelutong lay-by closed for four months

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Bukit Jelutong lay-by at Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) will be closed for four months, starting Monday (August 3), and is scheduled to reopen in mid-December this year.

Prolintas Expressway Sdn Bhd (PESB), the concessionaire for the GCE, in a statement said the closure is to give way for upgrading work of facilities provided at the lay-by.

“The upgrading works is in-line with Prolintas’ commitment to provide optimum service to its highway users. Among the facilities involved are surau, sidewalks, restrooms and changing room for children.

“GCE users are advised to use the facilities at the Elmina rest and service area (north and south) which is operating as usual,” it said.

For inquiries, users can call the GCE hotline at 1-300-88-0035 or get the latest information through its Twitter page, @GCEtrafik, or www.prolintas.com.my website and Prolintas Highways Facebook page. — Bernama