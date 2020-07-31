Police: Body of woman found dumped in Pandan Indah, nine men held

Nine men, including three foreigners, have been detained to facilitate investigations into the murder of a woman whose body was found by the roadside in Pandan Indah last night. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Nine men, including three foreigners, have been detained to facilitate investigations into the murder of a woman whose body was found by the roadside in Pandan Indah near here, last night.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said all the suspects, aged between 20 and 49 years, were arrested in separate operations that started at 10pm and ended at 2am this morning in Seri Kembangan, Serdang; SEA Park, Petaling Jaya and Sungai Jarum, Kuala Langat.

“Checks found that four of the suspects had been arrested for drug offences,” he said.

All the suspects were arrested following a report received from an Ampang Hospital medical assistant over the discovery of the body of a 28-year-old foreign woman by the roadside in Pandan Indah at around 8.30pm, he said.

“The victim was found lying on the side of the road fully clothed but without her shoes.

“Bruises were found on her neck, right collarbone and several on her body,” he said in a statement today.

Preliminary investigations found the victim was murdered elsewhere and her body dumped at the scene.

The victim’s body was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital and a post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow upon completion of the Covid-19 test.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama