Nepal Embassy triggers police investigation into video of Nepalese guard being abused

The Embassy of Nepal said a police report has been initiated for further investigations into the incident. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Embassy of Nepal here has lodged a police report over a video online that appeared to show a Malaysian man hitting a Nepalese guard with a truncheon.

On its Facebook page, the embassy also urged those with information about the incident to contact it.

“The Embassy of Nepal, Kuala Lumpur notes with concern the recent video trending on social media regarding the assault on a security guard in Malaysia.

“A police report has been initiated for further investigations,” the embassy said.

It said those with information could contact it via [email protected] or its hotline at 016-2472777.

Separately, Security Industry Association of Malaysia committee member Datuk Basant Singh Sidhu told Malay Mail he has also lodged a police report over the video.

However, he said he has no further information about the incident and could not identify the security firm involved based on the guard’s uniform.

In the one-minute video posted online, a man speaking Bahasa Melayu was seen using a truncheon to beat a Nepalese guard who did not retaliate.

He also punched the guard in his face while shouting at him towards the end of the clip.

The video bore a time stamp purporting that it was shot on July 7 and it was initially posted on Facebook by a user named “Sq soul7” .

A Twitter user subsequently reposted it and said the video was going viral in Nepal.

Malay Mail has contacted the authorities to check if they have information on the incident.