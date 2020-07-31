Annuar Musa: Umno to decide Slim by-election candidate on Sunday

BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said Perak BN had submitted its shortlisted candidates for the by-election to Umno headquarters. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― Umno will be deciding on its candidate for the Slim by-election on Sunday.

Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said Perak BN had submitted its shortlisted candidates for the by-election to Umno headquarters.

“Umno president (Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) will select the candidate officially and it would announced three days (August 12) before nomination day on Aug 15,” he told reporters after performing Aidiladha prayers and witnessing sacrificial ritual at the Tengku Abdul Aziz Shah Jamek Mosque in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Damansara.

Earlier, Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) confirmed giving way and would lend its full support to Umno to contest in the by-election.

Annuar said for the Slim by-election, BN with Muafakat Nasional (Umno-PAS) and Perak Bersatu agreed to set up a joined committee named Muafakat Nasional “Plus”.

“Alhamdulillah (thank God) everything is well and PN as well as BN with their experienced machinery would have no problem.

“It just need monitoring because we agree to form a Muafakat Nasional Plus joint committee comprising Bersatu, PAS and other parties for the first time in the spirit of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The Slim by-election was held following the death of incumbent Datuk Mohd Khushairi Abdul Talib of BN on July 15.

The Election Committee (EC) set August 29 as Slim by-election polling day and Aug 15 as nomination day and Aug 25 for early voting. ― Bernama