What’s the extra RM540m for JB-Singapore RTS for? Johor PKR asks transport minister

JOHOR BARU, July 30 — Johor PKR wants Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to explain the additional RM540 million in cost that Malaysia has to pay for the resumption of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) project to Singapore.

The party’s state deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the latest figure as announced by the minister “differed greatly” from the RM3.16 billion announced by the former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad last October 31.

“I hope the honourable minister can explain to the public the increment of RM540 million, which is also equivalent to 17 per cent of increase in total cost in the space of just nine months,” the Bukit Batu assemblyman said in a statement today.

Puah who was the state international trade, investment and utility committee chairman when Johor was under Pakatan Harapan (PH) rule expressed concern that the sudden increase may be passed on to consumers and said a public explanation is necessary.

Earlier today, Wee announced the resumption of the RTS project early next year, adding that the expected completion date is end 2026.

The minister said the entire project is expected to cost RM10 billion and Malaysia is to pay RM3.7 billion.

The RTS project has been suspended since April 1, 2019 at Malaysia's request to allow time for the then PH administration to review the project’s cost.

The entire RTS project was scheduled to be completed in 2024, but has been suspended three times at Malaysia's request with the latest deadline on July 31.