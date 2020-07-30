Selangor Sultan: Be vigilant and adhere to RMCO guidelines while celebrating Aidiladha

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah advised the people to celebrate Aidiladha in a moderate manner and always be vigilant to prevent the spread of Covid-19. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 30 ― The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin called upon all Muslims in the state to adhere to the recovery movement control order (RMCO) guidelines when celebrating Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow.

In a statement uploaded on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today, they also advised the people to celebrate Aidiladha in a moderate manner and always be vigilant to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

They also urged the Muslims to perform the korban (sacrificial ritual) in an orderly and prudent manner as outlined by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department.

“Hopefully, with the fulfilment of korban and wisdom of commemorating Aidiladha, Muslims in particular, can be the best example for every human being,” they said.

They also hoped for the people to be spared from calamities and disasters, and also for the Covid-19 pandemic to be over.

Sultan Sharafuddin, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah also extended their Aidiladha greetings to all Muslims in the state. ― Bernama