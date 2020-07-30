Sabah polls: Party leaders leave it to people of state to decide

Earlier today, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced at the Sabah State Administrative Centre the dissolution of the state assembly to pave the way for a state election. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Several political party leaders have voiced their readiness to face the state election following the announcement by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly today.

The Pakatan Harapan presidential council, which is represented by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, said in a joint statement today that the dissolution would return the mandate to the people, while stating their full support for Mohd Shafie.

“We urge the people of Sabah to support Mohd Shafie and allied parties in the coming state election, to reset national politics by upholding principled politics as well as to reject political party-hopping and restoring the people's mandate, where the people's power is the deciding factor compared to the power of money,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, in his Facebook page, reminded Sabah Umno Youth to be ready for the state election.

“Bersiap-siagalah wahai Pemuda-Pemudaku Umbo Sabah! Nampaknya gendang sudah dipalu. Kembalikan maruah orang Sabah. Radu Tatap Radu! (Be prepared Sabah Umno Youth! Looks like the drum has been sounded. Return the dignity of the people of Sabah. Fight is still a fight!),”he wrote with the hastag #RaduTatapRadu #BNTatapDiHati #BangkitKembali #PemudaTerasKebangkitan.

PAS Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khiruddin, meanwhile, stated its preparedness to cooperate with Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS).

“We are prepared for any eventuality, including an election in Sabah. We hope the election results will favour us with a big majority so that there will be more stability in ruling the state,” he told Bernama.

Earlier today, Mohd Shafie announced at the Sabah State Administrative Centre the dissolution of the state assembly to pave the way for a state election, which has to be held within 60 days, after obtaining the consent of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, however, felt that the dissolution was unnecessary and a waster of time and money, besides endangering the lives of the people still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a special press conference at his residence, he claimed to have simple majority support from 33 of the 65 assemblymen needed to form a new government without the need to call for an election. ― Bernama