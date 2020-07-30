Now, Musa Aman to address media at noon

Tan Sri Musa Aman (centre) addresses media personnel during a press conference at his home in Kota Kinabalu July 29, 2020.

KOTA KINABALU, July 30 ― Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman is scheduled to hold a press conference at his residence in Luyang here at noon today.

However, the invitation to the press conference, sent to journalists via WhatsApp, did not say what the conference is about although it is believed linked to current political developments in Sabah.

Yesterday, Musa claimed that he has secured a simple majority to form a new state government in Sabah.

This morning Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had an audience with Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri here and a car carrying the chief minister was seen entering the palace at 8.25am.― Bernama