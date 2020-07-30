Bangladeshi civil society coalition demands Rayhan Kabir’s release in Dhaka protest

Rayhan was arrested by Immigration officers last Friday in Setapak following a two-week manhunt. — Picture via Facebook Immigration Department

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― A group of Bangladeshi civil society organisations yesterday demanded for the immediate release of Md Rayhan Kabir, who was arrested by Malaysian police after appearing in an Al Jazeera documentary.

The group held a joint ‘human chain rally’ in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka and subsequently submitted a memorandum to Bangladesh Foreign Minister demanding for Rayhan’s release while urging their government to look into the discriminatory treatment of migrant workers in Malaysia.

The protest led by Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra (BNSK) and Bangladesh Labour Rights Forum was joined by 64 human rights group in support of all migrant workers subjected to all sorts of repression and harassment.

BNSK executive director Sumaiya Islam in a statement said that the group wants the Bangladesh government to help look into the release of Rahyan and to stop all harassment against migrant workers through strong government initiatives.

“We urge the government to ensure dignity, justice, security, freedom of speech, stop harassment, torture, exploitation and establish human rights for migrant workers at the country of destination and country of origin.

“Rayhan has been arrested by the Malaysian government for giving an interview to Al Jazeera Television on the harassment and torture against migrant workers.

“Due to his statement, his work permit has been barred and he has been jailed which is absolutely against International Human Rights convention Laws UN Convention 1990,” she said.

Yesterday afternoon, lawyers representing Rayhan Kabir said that their client has expressed his willingness to be deported to his home country and even apologised for the statement he made.

C. Selvaraja and Sumitha Shaanthinni Kishna said they have met with Rayhan after being granted permission by the Malaysian Immigration Department.

Selvaraja said Rayhan had no intention to accuse the authorities and apologised for his statement in the interview with Al Jazeera, which was made since he was emotional after seeing his friends detained in raids against undocumented migrants in May.

In the 25-minute and 50-second video produced by Al Jazeera’s 101 East team, he had accused the authorities of racism against undocumented migrants, claiming that being an undocumented migrant in Malaysia is not a crime.

Rayhan’s work permit has since been revoked and the Immigration Department said yesterday that he will be deported and blacklisted from entering Malaysia forever.

Rayhan was arrested by Immigration officers last Friday in Setapak following a two-week manhunt.

Police are investigating Al Jazeera for sedition among several other Malaysian laws.