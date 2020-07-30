All eyes on Istana Negeri as Shafie seen leaving Sabah state palace at 9am (VIDEO)

A vehicle ferrying Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal is seen leaving Istana Negeri, Kota Kinabalu July 30, 2020. ― Picture via Twitter

KOTA KINABALU, July 30 ― All eyes are on Istana Negeri here, the official residence of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, following the latest political situation in the state.

This follows former Sabah chief minister Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman at a press conference here yesterday claiming that he had secured a simple majority to form a new state government in a coalition involving several parties.

At 8.20am, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal was seen entering Istana Negeri in a convoy of cars.

The convoy was then seen leaving Istana Negeri at about 9am.

[#PolitikSabah] Kenderaan yang membawa Ketua Menteri Sabah Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal dilihat keluar dari pintu Istana Negeri pada jam 9 pagi. pic.twitter.com/HTlhzXCOb8 — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) July 30, 2020

Security was extremely tight at the entrances to Istana Negeri and reporters were not allowed to get near.

Mohd Shafie is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10am today at the State Government Administrative Centre here.

Musa, at his press conference, had stated that he would be having an audience with Tun Juhar soon to hand over statutory declarations from the assemblymen who are backing him. ― Bernama