Sarawak MP tells MoE to delay school reopening in Kuching

KUCHING, July 29 ― A Sarawak parliamentarian today urged the Ministry of Education and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to postpone the re-opening of schools in Kuching district by another two weeks in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases over the past 14 days and the detection of nine active clusters.

DAP’s Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen said necessary precautions need to be taken to prevent the possibility of another cluster breaking out, especially among the students and teachers, when the schools in the district re-open on August 3.

“Today itself, I was informed that there is a case detected after aggressive testing was done among the students in the district,” he said in a statement.

He said he undersood that the re-opening of schools was important so the students, especially the those without proper internet or gadgets do not get further left behind and also freeing parents to go back to work.

“But it has to be done properly so that we can avoid any spread of the virus causing a second wave, just like South Korea, France and some other countries when there was a premature re-opening of schools.

“We do not want to risk another new cluster among in our schools and later regret it when it is too late,” Yii said.

He hoped that the Ministry of Education will take in all the necessary feedback, especially from the Ministry of Health, Parent-Teachers’ Associations or the school boards, in making this important decision to protect the students and teachers.

Yii said the most concerning factor was the possibility of hidden clusters that are yet to be discovered by the state Health Department and SDMC.

Yii noted that the Satok Market cluster was discovered after active testing among 229 of the traders, four of whom were tested for Covid-19.

“The four were asymptomatic and likely would not have been known if the testing was not done.

“Even the Sentosa cluster, the biggest in Kuching district right now, was only discovered when the index case voluntarily took the initiative to get tested before travelling back to hometown,” Yii said, pointing out that most of the 30 persons tested positive from the cluster were asymptomatic.

“Imagine if the first index case did not voluntarily get tested, this cluster may have continued to remain hidden and if delayed even further, we may have even more grave consequences or outcome from the disease,” Yii said, noting that many of those tested positive in that cluster were also not close contacts of the index case.

He praised the Health Department and SDMC for conducting aggressive testing for Covid-19, adding that it is the right move to determine the actual numbers of positive cases, detect them early and to have proper early intervention for those affected to curb the spread of the disease.

He said this is needed to discover other hidden clusters in the community so early intervention can be done.