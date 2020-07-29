Sarawak greenlights Aug 17 reopening for 213 schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Padawan

Uggah said that Kuching and Serian districts each registered one positive Covid-19 case today, bringing the total number to 677 in the state. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit

KUCHING, July 29 ― The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee today agreed to defer the reopening of 213 primary and secondary schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Padawan districts to August 17 instead of August 3.

Its chairman Datuk Douglas Uggah said the postponement was made in light of the rise in new Covid-19 cases in the three districts over the last 14 days.

Uggah also said the state government is cooperating with civil society Sarawak Volunteer (SV) to help 1,145 Sarawak students who were offered matriculation classes in peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan.

He said SV will help take the students whose parents are unable to accompany them from the airports to the matriculation centres for registration on August 3.

More information is available on SV’s Facebook page.

Uggah also said that Kuching and Serian districts each registered one positive Covid-19 case today, bringing the total number to 677 in the state.

The latest Kuching patient is a local woman who is the mother to a positive case reported on July 23.

The Serian patient is a non-Malaysian who was found positive after being screened on July 27.