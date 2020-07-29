Report: BN MPs meet Muhyiddin on the heels of Najib’s conviction

Shahidan reportedly said that the meeting was a usual one that is held from time to time.. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― After former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s conviction yesterday, MPs from Barisan Nasional (BN) are said to have held a meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

A BN mouthpiece, which has since been renamed Perikatan Nasional Barisan Nasional Backbenchers Club (PNBBC) Portal, reported that the meeting took place in Parliament for one hour.

The report stated that the meeting was led by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and began at 1pm.

However, Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, who is the chairman of the PNBBC Council, reportedly told the portal that the meeting was a usual one that is held from time to time.

The news portal reported Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan as saying that many issues were discussed during the meeting, the details of which he cannot reveal.

Yesterday, Najib, 67, was found guilty of all seven charges of power abuse, criminal breach of trust and laundering over RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of state-owned investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million for his crimes.

However, High Court judge Mohd Nazlan granted Najib a stay of execution pending his appeal.



