PKR to demand RM10m each from 20 lawmakers who defected from party

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — PKR announced today it has instructed its lawyers to issue letters of demand to 20 MPs and state assemblymen, with the party demanding a sum of RM10 million from each of them for defecting from the party.

PKR treasury-general Lee Chean Chung said the aforementioned sum was the compensation agreed to be paid for defecting the party, appropriating the seat for their personal benefit and use against the interest of the party.

“The letters of demand require them to pay the sum not later than seven days. If they fail to pay in the time and manner stipulated, the party has instructed its lawyers to commence the appropriate proceedings against them to recover the compensation demanded,” he said in a statement here.

The list of MPs issued the letter of demand were Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin, Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar, Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman, Batu Pahat MP Datuk Rashid Hasnon, Segamat MP Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar, Saratok MP Ali Biju and Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin, and Selangau MP Baru Bian.

The list of assemblymen issued the letter of demand were Dr Chong Fat Full (Pemanis), Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (Rembia), Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri (Kuala Krau), Muhammad Hilman Bin Idham (Gombak Setia), Azman Nasrudin (Lunas), Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam), Haniza Mohamed Talha (Lembah Jaya), Daroyah Alwi (Sementa) and Zulkifli Ibrahim (Sungai Aceh).

All MPs and assemblymen have since quit the party or pledged their allegiance to the ruling Perikatan Nasional government.