Perak police bust drug syndicate with 10 arrests, seizure of RM2m in Yaba pills

IPOH, July 29 ― Perak police have crippled a drug syndicate following the arrest of 10 people, including three women and two children along with the seizure of 200,000 Yaba pills worth about RM2 million in two raids in Ipoh and Kampar.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the five men were aged between 25 to 54 and the three women were aged between 21 and 52; the two children were three and eight years old.

He said that the first raid was conducted at a hotel parking lot in Ipoh at around 11.45am on July 27.

“We arrested three men, two women and two children there. Upon checking we found one white colour sack that contains 33 packets wrapped in wax paper. In those packets we found 200,000 Yaba pills,” he told a press conference at the Perak Police Headquarters here.

Upon the interrogation from the first incident, Razarudin said police conducted the second raid at another hotel in Kampar where they arrested two men and one woman at around 1pm on the same day.

“The three individuals were arrested to assist in the investigation on the drug seizure in Ipoh,” he said.

Razarudin said that the five men were remanded for seven days and the three women for five days while the children have been released into the custody of their guardians.

“Four of the men were tested positive for methamphetamine and two of them have criminal records,” he added.

Police also confiscated four vehicles worth RM155,000 namely a Honda Accord, Honda Civic, Proton Preve and Perodua Myvi during the two raids.

He explained that the group was active for about two months and its modus operandi was to use the children to mask their activities when transporting the drugs.

“The drugs were meant to be supplied overseas, it's not for the local market. The group gets their supplies from the neighbouring states,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which allows for the death penalty.