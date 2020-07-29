Pakatan Youth wings urge cops to investigate Najib’s supporters for breaching RMCO rules

Batu MP P. Prabakaran speaks to reporters outside the Sentul police station in in Kuala Lumpur July 29, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Youth wings of Pakatan Harapan urged the authorities today to take action against those who gathered in support of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak yesterday for breaking standard operating procedures (SOP) meant to contain Covid-19.

Represented by Federal Territories PKR Youth chief P. Prabakaran, Federal Territories Parti Amanah Youth chief Asmaaliff Abdul Adam, and Federal Territories DAP Socialist Youth chief Lee Bing Hong, the movements filed a police report at Sentul police station earlier today.

“The actions of those who gathered outside the High Court at Jalan Duta yesterday are in clear violation of social distancing, and poses a high risk of spreading Covid-19,” Prabakaran told reporters outside the station.

The Batu MP singled out political leaders who were seen at the gathering, adding it was irresponsible for them to do so.

“The authorities have already taken action against much more trivial instances, such as during the Parti Sosialis Malaysia gathering on June 2 with less than 15 people in attendance.

“If they can do so, they should also take action against those who were in attendance yesterday, be it the leaders or any of the attendees who can clearly be identified,” he said.

Prabakaran also expressed his worry about the possibility of Covid-19 spreading in Parliament.

“Several individuals such as Baling MP (Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim) were there, who later came to Parliament earlier today.

“This in turn poses a significant risk to anyone who is also in Parliament today, such as myself,” he said.

Prabakaran suggested the Health Ministry also tighten its SOPs to ensure those who flout social distancing rules could be held accountable.

Yesterday Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah expressed his regret at the large number of people who turned up to support Najib during the hearing of his verdict on his corruption trial for the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International funds.

He said despite daily reminders to adhere to SOPs, it was “sad” to see a lack of self-control in such a situation

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said today that the organisers of the gathering will be investigated.