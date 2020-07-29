Jais: Aidiladha prayer at mosque, suraus in Selangor on first come, first served basis this Friday

Worshippers leave after Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 29 ― The Aidiladha optional prayer on Friday at all mosques and surau in Selangor will be held at 8am under the first come, first served basis until the actual capacity of the prayer space is filled.

The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) Corporate Unit, in a statement today, said the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had consented to the implementation of the prayer using the method and 1.5-metre social distancing except the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque (State Mosque) which would be using the E-Pass system.

“The Aidiladha prayer for all mosques and surau in the state will be at 8am,” according to the statement.

The presence of women worshippers, the statement said, would only allowed at the Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Royal Mosque, Bukit Jelutong with a congregation limit of 220 women while the Raja Haji Fi Sabilillah Royal Mosque, Cyberjaya could have 250 women, in their respective special prayer rooms.

“Worshippers are advised to remain disciplined and adhere to preventive measures such as being in a state of ablution, wearing a face mask, carrying their own prayer mat, being in a healthy condition and not shaking hands among the members of the congregations,” it said.

The statement said, as stated by Sultan Sharafuddin prior to this, that the implementation of sacrificial worships would only be performed in state mosques, district mosques, royal mosques, upgraded mosques, institutional mosques, parish mosques or places that had been determined by the respective mosques. ― Bernama