Ismail Sabri: 238 arrested for RMCO violations including for nightlife activities

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says police arrested 238 people for breaching the recovery movement control order’s (RMCO) rules yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Police arrested 238 people for breaching the recovery movement control order’s (RMCO) rules yesterday, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“PDRM has arrested 238 individuals for disobeying RMCO instructions. Of that number, a total of 42 individuals were remanded while 196 individuals were compounded.

“Among the offences were for disobeying RMCO instructions include pub and nightclub activities (9 individuals) and activities that do not follow the SOP (229individuals),” he said in a statement today.

Ismail, who is also the defence minister, said that from May 1 to July 28, Malaysian authorities detained 2,491 undocumented migrants, 596 boat skippers and 144 people smugglers under the Ops Benteng initiative.

They also seized 96 boats and 257 vehicles used to violate the country’s borders, he said.

Ismail said that from July 24 to 28, a total of 2,174 returnees arrived and all have been housed at 13 Quarantine Stations in Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Sarawak and Johor.

Seven were sent to hospitals for treatment.

He said the police also checked on 1,755 people performing their mandatory home quarantine yesterday.