Dr Noor Hisham: School areas in Malaysia safe from Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA, July 29 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has declared school areas as safe and free from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the Health Ministry (MOH) did not detect any positive cases since the reopening of schools.

“The issue is outside of the school. The schools are a risk but manageable.

“If we detect any (positive) cases, we will take action to close the school,” he said in an engagement session with media practitioners here, today.

He said the MOH was holding discussions with the Education Ministry to issue guidelines for the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent congestion outside the schools especially after the end of learning session.

“We are considering to release the students in stages, not at once. So, this can reduce congestion after school.

“This is our effort to ensure compliance with the SOP and it will be improved constantly,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added that the two ministries were also working together to include the public health aspect as an education syllabus.

“We have taken action to include the public health syllabus,” he said.

Meanwhile, asked on the Covid-19 vaccine, Dr Noor Hisham said it was still at the third phase of research and Malaysia was not selected to carry out the study.

“Our concern is whether the vaccine is effective or not and is there any side effect?

“So, we have to look at the research data before we can recommend the vaccine,” he said. — Bernama