Dr Noor Hisham: 1,224 tested so far in Sarawak’s Mambong and Sentosa clusters, 38 Covid-19 positive cases to date

Noor Hisham said the first of the two clusters, named the Mambong cluster, has to date seen 198 people screened. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― The two new clusters reported in Sarawak have to date involved the screening of a total of 1,224 people, with 38 Covid-19 positive cases, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

The Health director-general said the first of the two clusters, named the Mambong cluster, has to date seen 198 people screened — 188 Malaysians and 10 foreigners — with five locals and two non-locals testing positive, and the rest coming back negative.

As for the Sentosa cluster involving the Sentosa Hospital in Kuching, Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 1,026 people have been tested, yielding 31 positive cases, 888 negative, with 107 tests still awaiting results.

“These tests involved health workers, their family members, staff from cleaning companies, security guards, patients and other close contacts,” he said.

As a result of the cluster's emergence, Dr Noor Hisham said all outpatient services from the Sentosa Hospital have been temporarily moved to the Sarawak General Hospital, just under 10 kilometres away.

Detailing the breakdown of the positive cases, he said that 17 involved health workers, four involving staff of cleaning companies and security guards, one hospital patient, two from staff family members and seven from other close contacts.

“This cluster now involves second-generation cases. The source of the infection is still under investigation.

“However, initial investigations have found that it is very likely the source of infection came from activities within the community,” he said.

Of the 107 tests still awaiting results, 20 are health of workers, 19 from hospital patients, 38 family members and 30 others traced as close contacts.

Those who tested positive, he said, were moved to the Sarawak General Hospital, while the close contacts of these positive cases are being placed in quarantine centres.

He explained that testing capacity now stands at 1,000 tests at the Sarawak General Hospital, with 500 available at University Malaysia Sarawak, 150 tests at the Borneo Medical Centre, and 100 more at the Sarawak Heart Centre should the need arise.

He said that among the safety and preventive measures taken following the discovery of the cluster include terminal cleaning throughout the entire hospital, including high-risk areas.