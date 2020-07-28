Zuraida: Bomba aims to increase women’s participation to 10pc

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin told the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time that the perception on the service is that it is a ‘man’s job’ due to the rough and harsh nature of the career. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― The Fire and Rescue Services Department (Bomba) is aiming to increase women’s participation in the agency to 10 per cent from the current rate of five per cent, minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

The housing and local government minister told the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time that the perception on the service is that it is a “man’s job” due to the rough and harsh nature of the career.

“Generally, if we can achieve another five [percentage point of] women’s participation and hit 10 per cent, that would be adequate for the time being. Right now, around 10 per cent are supervisors and there are eight fire chiefs throughout the country.

“But that is not enough because there are 327 fire stations nationwide. We want to increase their participation,” said Zuraida.

Currently, there are 14,400 firefighters in the service. However at the officer level, around 10 per cent of the officers are women.

Zuraida said she has instructed the service to reduce the standards for women when it comes to non-physical work such as counselling, emergency assistance, educating the public, awareness classes and administrative work among others.

She also said she has plans to introduce women-only intakes for the service.