Zahid urges calm among Umno members after Najib found guilty, says still room for justice

Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi is seen chatting with Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 28, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today has called for calm among all party members following the criminal conviction of Datuk Seri Najib Razak by the High Court here earlier today.

Zahid said Najib, a former prime minister, is still able to pursue justice through the courts.

“We agree with the court's decision. I call on all party leaders at all levels and party members and supporters to calm down. We believe Najib still has room to get justice through the country's legal process.

“I am also saddened by this decision and believe that Najib is a resilient and brave person,’’ said Zahid on his Facebook.

Najib was found guilty today of seven counts over the misappropriation of over RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Thousands of people turn up at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here this morning, forgoing strict social distancing rules, to show their support for Najib.

Following the verdict, observations made by Malay Mail outside the court complex, found many of Najib supporters, primarily consisting of Umno members, were sad or angered.