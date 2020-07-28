With Najib convicted, ex-MACC chief lauds anti-graft agency as ‘true heroes’

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 28, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya has lauded the anti-graft agency for all its effort in investigating former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for corruption.

“Justice is done. We can all be grateful to the true heroes from every level of the MACC who at great personal risk investigated and build up the case when Najib was still in power.

“And well done to the prosecution team as well!,’’ said Latheefa on Twitter.

Najib who is also Pekan MP, was convicted by the High Court earlier today on all seven counts over the misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International funds.

Latheefa was appointed as the MACC chief commissioner on June 1, 2019, replacing Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull, after his contract was allowed to expire ahead of its deadline on May 17, 2020.

She was appointed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his tenure as prime minister under the Pakatan Harapan administration.

Latheefa had then submitted her resignation letter to the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 2, leaving her post after only nine months.