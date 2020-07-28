US-based animal rights group adds RM20,000 to bounty for kitten killer in Malaysia

Peta said it was supplementing the RM10,000 already offered by the Malaysia Animal Association as bounty for the perpetrators.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has added RM20,000 to the bounty for those who fatally burned a kitten here, bringing the total reward to RM30,000.

The US-based organisation said it was supplementing the RM10,000 already offered by the Malaysia Animal Association.

“The terror and agony that this helpless kitten must have felt as he or she was set alight is hard to imagine.

“We hope the rewards will help encourage anyone with information about this cruel and callous crime to come forward immediately so that this kitten's killer can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else,” said PETA senior vice-president Jason Baker in a statement.

The 45-second video clip was reported to have been shot in Pahang.

On July 21, Pahang police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said all district police chiefs were instructed to engage with the relevant non-government organisations, residents’ associations, and communities to verify the incident and find those responsible.