Shafie tells Pakatan to focus on governance instead of who should become PM next

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks during a joint interview in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the focus should be fully on governing the nation and not on who should be the next prime minister.

The Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president said he had expressed his stand to Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in their recent meeting at the Parliament building, including on his nomination as PM candidate by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

However, Mohd Shafie, who is also the Semporna Member of Parliament, did not disclose whether the meeting was formal or casual.

“Datuk Seri Anwar (Ibrahim) wanted to meet me and I told him my stand on the matter (nomination as prime minister). For me, the proposal from Lim Guan Eng (DAP secretary-general) and announced by Tun Dr Mahathir is an appreciation.

“For me, our focus is on governing the nation and state, instead of thinking of who will be the next prime minister,” he told reporters, here, today.

Prior to this, Anwar who is also PKR president, had pledged to give his support to the Mohd Shafie-led Sabah government.

Mohd Shafie said PH would hold a meeting today, which, among others, would discuss his nomination as PM.

“We will wait for the outcome of the meeting,” he added.

Mohd Shafie said the suggestion to nominate him as PM was seen as a solution to PH’s internal political deadlock, and if he could unite them (the parties in PH), it would be a good move.

Even so, Mohd Shafie said he did not want to focus on the matter because what was more important was to govern Sabah well.

On June 25, Dr Mahathir, who is also Langkawi MP, said the decision to nominate Mohd Shafie as prime minister was reached unanimously at an informal meeting he had with his allies (Parti Amanah Negara, Warisan and DAP) at Rumah Tetamu Sabah in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting also agreed to nominate Anwar as the candidate for the post of Deputy Prime Minister 1 and former deputy president of Bersatu, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as Deputy Prime Minister 2. ― Bernama