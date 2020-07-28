Perak Umno chief says BN won't ease off in Slim despite PKR walkover

Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad said BN will prepare on the assumption that it could face a serious challenge, which he said may still emerge on nomination day. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 28 ― Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad said Barisan Nasional (BN) will not treat the Slim by-election next month lightly despite the state’s PKR announcing that it will not contest.

Saarani said the coalition will prepare on the assumption that it could face a serious challenge, which he said may still emerge on nomination day.

“We take an example of what had happened in the Chini by-election. Even though Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not contest, there were two Independent candidates who contested.

“So, we will not take it lightly. If there is no contest, then it's a bonus for us,” he told reporters when met after the launching of the state-level “Bulan Kebangsaan and Kibar Jalur Gemilang” campaign at the State Secretariat Building here.

The Kota Tampan assemblyman said that Umno would consider any rival candidates to be a serious contender.

“Whether it's an Independent candidate or PH's candidate, we will not take it lightly and look forward to winning the by-election,” he said.

“I don't know who is our candidate, but we will select the one who can represent and be accepted by the people and has the potential to gain the support from all voters, including the ones who have no party,” he added.

Yesterday, PKR Perak deputy chief Datuk MA Tinagaran said the party will not contest the by-election.

Tinagaran said the decision was made after considering the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and other burdens on the public.

He said the decision was commnicated to other leaders in the state Pakatan Harapan during a meeting held yesterday.

The Slim seat fell vacant after the assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, from Umno died of a heart attack at Bentong Hospital in Pahang on July 15.

With PKR not contesting, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) component — Barisan Nasional (BN), PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) — is mostly likely to be challenged by the Bersatu splinter faction, who identify themselves as the Bersatu Blackout.

It was reported by an online portal that Senator Marzuki Yahya, a member of the splinter faction, was quoted saying that Bersatu Blackout would field a candidate to contest in the Slim by-election.