Opposition MPs thank Malaysians, say ‘people’s rights have been returned’ after Najib found guilty in SRC trial

Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul addresses media personnel during a press conference at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 28, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Though no longer in power, lawmakers from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Warisan and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s independent faction today thanked Malaysians for voting them in two years ago and enabling the prosecution of Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was today convicted of power abuse and misappropriating over RM42 million from public fund SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Representing PH, Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul said the guilty verdict pronounced on the former prime minister was “justice”.

“Finally, what the people have been hoping for is realised when the judge gave the verdict.

“Justice was sought and the people's rights have been returned.

“On behalf of all PH MPs, Bersatu with principles and Parti Warisan Sabah, we want to say thank you to all Malaysians,” Johari told reporters in Parliament.

The press conference took place several hours after judgment on Najib, who is Pekan MP.

Also present was Klang MP Charles Santiago, who said the verdict by High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali would be a deterrent for any businessman or politician who think they can get away with white collar crimes.

“The verdict today shows that Malaysian courts will not allow corporate capture from happening in the country.

“Corporate capture is a situation where a businessman works with politicians to abuse policies and here we have Najib who was then prime minister who worked with Jho Low to embezzle the government,” Charles said.

Representing Warisan was its permanent chairman and Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong who said the judgment proved his party president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal was right.

“Shafie was a Cabinet minister when he was sacked after he had advised Najib on 1MDB.

“Today we see that the advice was accurate, what Najib did was wrong,” Liew said.

The SRC International trial is one of five criminal trials that involved Najib who stands accused of several criminal, money laundering and corruption charges involving billions of ringgit connected with state-owned fund 1MDB.

Today’s conviction could spell an end to Najib's political career in Malaysia, as it jeopardises his chances of participating in the next election and the disqualification as an elected representative.

However, the High Court has yet to pronounce its sentence on Najib.



