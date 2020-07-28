Najib arrives at High Court for SRC verdict flanked by hundreds of supporters (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Najib Razak waves to his supporters upon arriving at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex July 28, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here on the day of his SRC International Sdn Bhd verdict escorted and accompanied by hundreds of his supporters clad in red and blue.

A horde of supporters were seen leaving the Federal Territory Mosque across the road at around 9.25am, accompanying Najib and made their way along the road towards the court complex, chanting his new moniker “Bossku”.

The former prime minister appeared straight-faced, in a light brown suit covering his white shirt and striked a red tie. He was also equipped with his N95 valved face mask, as he shook the hands of those around him.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex accompanied by hundreds of his supporters clad in red and blue, July 28, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Najib, walking amid a sea of supporters, was flanked by among others, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and party Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Also seen were his son Ashman and stepson Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, and Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

There was a brief struggle in him making his entry into the court’s compound as his followers were determined to follow him in. They however were denied entry amid tight police security in the compound.

His verdict is expected to be delivered soon at 10am by High Court judge judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.