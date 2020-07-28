In Johor, four cops claim trial for soliciting, receiving bribes

According to the charge, the four accused were on their way from the Kangkar Pulai police station to the Gelang Patah police station when they solicited a bribe amounting to RM7,000 from two men aged 40 and 42 who were detained for possession of drugs on April 10, 2018 at 11pm. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, July 28 — Four policemen pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today, after being charged for soliciting and accepting bribes amounting between RM1,400 to RM7,000 two years ago.

Corporal Mohd Shahir Ahmad Dewi, 33, faces three charges, while Constable Mohamad Zulhisham Zulkafli, 29, Corporal Muhammad Azim Muhammad Adnan, 34, and Lance Corporal Mohamed Syukur Gulam Mohamed, 30, each face two charges under Section 16a(b) Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and Section 17(a) of the same Act.

If convicted, the four could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

According to the charge, the four accused were on their way from the Kangkar Pulai police station to the Gelang Patah police station when they solicited a bribe amounting to RM7,000 from two men aged 40 and 42 who were detained for possession of drugs on April 10, 2018 at 11pm.

The accused were also charged with obtaining for themselves a bribe amounting to RM1,600 from a 40-year-old man as an inducement to him with another 42-year-old make accomplice who were earlier detained for drug possession in front of a house in Kampung Baru Kangkar Pulai on April 11, 2018 at about 4am.

For Mohd Shahir's charge, the accused had tried to obtain a bribe amounting to RM1,400 from a 40-year-old man as an incentive not to arrest him along with another 42-year-old man who was arrested for possession of drugs on April 12, 2018 at 12.15am in front of a restaurant in Jalan Meranti 2, Taman Sri Pulai.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun set bail at RM20,000 and one surety each for all charges as well as two additional conditions, that was to report to the MACC office every month and to surrender the accused passports to the court.

He also set August 27 as the case mention date.

The prosecution was represented by Johor MACC prosecuting officer Yunus Mohamed, while the four accused were represented by counsels Nor Shahid Abd Malik and Mohd Hamizi Mohd Yusof.