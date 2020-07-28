Hoisting of Jalur Gemilang marks launch of 2020 National month

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin raises the Jalur Gemilang during the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2020 Campaign at Dataran Perdana in Putrajaya June 28, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 28 ― The 2020 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign was launched in an atmosphere high with patriotism ahead of the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

The launch, by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, was held for the first time at Dataran Perdana, Perdana Putra, with limited attendance in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

With the country still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the frontliners are not forgotten, with the relevant heads of departments and agencies invited to participate in the event.

They included Malaysian Armed Forces chief Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, Health deputy director-general (Public health) Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong, Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, Malaysian Maritime EnfAgency (MMEA) director-general Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som anjd Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, the senior ministers, comprising International trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, and other members of the Cabinet, including Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

The programme started with a special address by the prime minister which was broadcast live by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

After delivering his speech, Muhyiddin handed the Jalur Gemilang to the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) for the flag hoisting ceremony, which was carried out by six officers, each from ATM, the Royal Malaysia Police, Immigration Department, Department of Volunteers, Health Ministry and the Information Department.

The hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang was accompanied by the singing of the national anthem by the Information Department’s choir group, Pentarama, with music provided by the ATM band.

The highlight of the launch was the singing of the theme song for the 2020 National Day and Malaysia Day celebration, Malaysia Prihatin by the Pentarama choir group.

The song was composed by RTM music director Datuk Mokhzani Ismail, with the lyrics by El Sol Akhmad.

The event at Dataran Perdana ended with the prime minister flagging-off the Merdeka Info on Wheels (IoW) which will travel throughout the country until September 15 to boost the spirit of patriotism among the people. ― Bernama