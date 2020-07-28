EC to display Q2 2020 draft electoral rolls starting tomorrow

The RDPT Q2/2020 contains 48,957 new voter applications from eligible citizens and 7,574 applications for change of voting constituencies by registered voters between April 1 and June 30, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 28 ― The Election Commission (EC) will be displaying the Draft Supplementary Electoral Rolls (RDPT) for Q2/2020 for 14 days, starting tomorrow (July 29) until August 11 at 912 places nationwide.

EC secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak said in a statement today, the RDPT Q2/2020 contained 48,957 new voter applications from eligible citizens and 7,574 applications for change of voting constituencies by registered voters between April 1 and June 30, 2020.

He said checks could be done via scanning the QR code at the 912 places, browsing the official portal for each EC state election office or visit relevant state election office.

He said EC would not be placing a hard copy of the RDPT Q2/2020 at the 912 places and would instead place an A4 size QR code notice containing the RDPT for the relevant parliamentary constituencies.

“This method is to prevent the public from checking the RDPT by touching the electoral roll which could lead to the spread of Covid-19,” he said in the statement.

He advised applicants to check their names in the draft electoral roll and if their names were not listed, they could file their claims using Form B.

“Registered voters of any parliamentary constituencies who want to object any names in the RDPT Q2/2020, can do so by filing Form C,” he added.

He said the forms could be downloaded from the official portal of each EC state office and should be submitted to the Registrar of Voters (State Election Director) for the relevant area of registration during office hours throughout the RDPT display period.

“During the display period of the RDPT, EC will also display names of voters who will be removed from the electoral roll over death or loss of citizenship or other reasons under Rule 10 and 25 (2) of the Election Regulations (Registration of Voters) 2002,” he said.

Any enquiries on the RDPT Q2/2020 can be directed to the EC hotline at 03-8892 7018 or any state election offices.

Applicants can also browse EC official portal at https://pengundi.spr.gov.my/ or download the MySPR Semak apps to check the names in the RDPT Q2 2020. ― Bernama